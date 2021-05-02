Dubnyk stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 4-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Dubnyk didn't get to celebrate many victories while with San Jose this season, but he improved to 3-2-0 since being acquired by the Avalanche at the trade deadline. However, the veteran netminder has logged a sub-.900 save percentage in each of his last three appearances and now owns an .895 mark on the year.