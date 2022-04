Toews had three shots on net, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes while finishing plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Toews was on ice for a healthy 24:07 in his first game back after a four-game sabbatical that was mostly about resting and healing minor aches. Not so coincidentally, the Avalanche snapped their four-game losing streak with Toews back in the fold. Colorado is 5-9-1 when playing without Toews.