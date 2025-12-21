Avalanche's Ilya Solovyov: Back from conditioning loan
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Solovyov was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Colorado on Sunday.
Solovyov didn't post a point in three minor-league appearances during his conditioning loan. He also hasn't reached the scoresheet in nine NHL outings this season while posting nine shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 11 hits.
