Solovyov recorded an assist and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Solovyov's debut for the Penguins after he was traded from the Avalanche earlier in the month. The 25-year-old didn't have to wait long for his first point, setting up Ryan Shea's goal in the second period. Solovyov has a total of four points, 14 shots on net, 20 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 17 appearances this season. He may get to play regularly while Ryan Graves (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand) and Caleb Jones (lower body) are out, though Connor Clifton is also in the mix for third-pairing minutes.