Solovyov notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

The helper was Solovyov's first point in 11 appearances for the Avalanche, who claimed him off waivers from the Flames before the start of the season. He's played in consecutive contests, filling in for Devon Toews (upper body), who is expected to be out at least a couple of weeks. The Avalanche haven't shown a lot of trust in Solovyov, but with injuries plaguing their forward group as well, they may not have the flexibility to bring up a defenseman to challenge Solovyov's spot in the lineup.