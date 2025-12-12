Avalanche's Ilya Solovyov: On conditioning stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Solovyov was sent to AHL Colorado on a conditioning stint Friday.
The 25-year-old has been a healthy scratch in each of the last 18 games. Solovyov has yet to hit the scoresheet in nine NHL games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ilya Solovyov: Little chance to play in November•
-
Avalanche's Ilya Solovyov: Cleared to practice•
-
Avalanche's Ilya Solovyov: Officially designated non-roster•
-
Avalanche's Ilya Solovyov: Claimed by Colorado•
-
Flames' Ilya Solovyov: Placed on waivers•
-
Flames' Ilya Solovyov: Reassigned to AHL•