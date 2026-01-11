Solovyov scored his first career goal in the NHL during Saturday's 4-0 win over Columbus.

The 25-year-old gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead in the second period by snapping a shot past Elvis Merzlikins from the faceoff dot to the goalie's right. Solovyov has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games as he helps cover for the absence of Devon Toews (upper body), but Colorado's depth on the blue line will make it tough for him to earn a consistent role in the top six when the unit is fully healthy, no matter how he performs.