MacDermid has played forward only during the beginning of Colorado's training camp, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

MacDermid has filled in at forward and defense over his first two seasons with the Avalanche, but the plan is to use him at forward, where head coach Jared Bednar feels the the team is thin. "If we want him in the lineup, I'd like to have him playing in the forward position." the coach said, adding that he'd like to evaluate other players for the blueline. Colorado added several forwards during the offseason, and it looks like MacDermid, for the first time since joining the organization, will have to fight for a roster spot.