Parise signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with Colorado on Friday.
Parise will join the Avalanche down the stretch as they aim for a second Stanley Cup in three years. The veteran forward has 429 goals and 879 points in 1,224 career games with the Wild, Devils and Islanders. He tallied 21 goals in 82 games last season. Parise will make his team debut after the All-Star break and likely serve in a middle-six role.
