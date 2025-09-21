Burakovsky (lower body) didn't participate in Sunday's practice, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Burakovsky had been skating on the top line with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato in the early stages of training camp. The 30-year-old Burakovsky earned 10 goals and 37 points in 79 regular-season games with Seattle last campaign. After being acquired by the Blackhawks in the offseason, he could have some bounce-back appeal in 2025-26.