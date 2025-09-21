Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Missing from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky (lower body) didn't participate in Sunday's practice, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Burakovsky had been skating on the top line with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato in the early stages of training camp. The 30-year-old Burakovsky earned 10 goals and 37 points in 79 regular-season games with Seattle last campaign. After being acquired by the Blackhawks in the offseason, he could have some bounce-back appeal in 2025-26.
More News
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Headed to Windy City•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Adds assist with man advantage•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Lends power-play helper in loss•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: One of each in Saturday's win•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Goal, assist in blowout win•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Supplies assist in loss•