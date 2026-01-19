Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Game-time call Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovskyi s considered a game-time decision Monday versus Winnipeg because of an illness and a family matter, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Burakovsky has 10 goals and 30 points in 43 appearances in 2025-26. If he can't play Monday, then Sam Lafferty will probably draw into the lineup.
