Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Expected to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky (illness) is set to play Thursday in Carolina, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Burakovsky didn't play in Monday's 2-0 win over Winnipeg. He has 10 goals and 30 points in 43 outings in 2025-26. He's projected to play on the top line alongside Ryan Greene and Connor Bedard on Thursday.
