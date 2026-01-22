default-cbs-image
Burakovsky (illness) is set to play Thursday in Carolina, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Burakovsky didn't play in Monday's 2-0 win over Winnipeg. He has 10 goals and 30 points in 43 outings in 2025-26. He's projected to play on the top line alongside Ryan Greene and Connor Bedard on Thursday.

