Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Making Blackhawks debut
Lehner will get the start in goal in Tuesday's preseason matchup with Detroit, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Lehner will get his first taste of game action with his new club after joining the 'Hawks on a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 28-year-old Swede, who compiled a 25-13-5 record while posting a highly impressive 2.13 GAA and .930 save percentage in 46 appearances with the Islanders last year, is expected to split the load pretty evenly with teammate Corey Crawford in 2019-20.
