Roobroeck scored twice and added an assist in OHL Guelph's 5-3 win over Saginaw on Saturday.

Roobroeck has seven goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. It's his eighth multi-point effort in 13 contests this season, and it's the third time he's scored multiple goals. The Blackhawks prospect has a total of 14 goals, eight assists, and a plus-10 rating on the year, an average of 1.69 points per game. That's well above the 1.18 points per game he had in the 2025-26 regular season.