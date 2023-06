Wheeler was placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of buying out his contract Friday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The 36-year-old winger has one year remaining on a five-year contract. The Jets will save $5.5 million in 2023-24 and add $2.75 million in 2024-25 to their salary cap. There should be plenty of interest in Wheeler once he becomes a free agent Saturday. Wheeler had 16 goals and 55 points in 72 regular-season games in 2022-23.