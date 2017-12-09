Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Probable scratch Saturday

Atkinson is shaping up to be a healthy scratch Saturday night versus the Coyotes, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

This helps explain why the Blue Jackets called up Sonny Milano from AHL Cleveland when Tyler Motte was already on the active roster serving as a spare forward. Atkinson's mired in a six-game pointless stretch with a minus-5 rating over that span. It's highly recommended that you search for alternatives until the 2008 sixth-round pick starts showing signs of snapping out of his funk.