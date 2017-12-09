Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Probable scratch Saturday
Atkinson is shaping up to be a healthy scratch Saturday night versus the Coyotes, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
This helps explain why the Blue Jackets called up Sonny Milano from AHL Cleveland when Tyler Motte was already on the active roster serving as a spare forward. Atkinson's mired in a six-game pointless stretch with a minus-5 rating over that span. It's highly recommended that you search for alternatives until the 2008 sixth-round pick starts showing signs of snapping out of his funk.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies two goals in victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Money bags misses seven•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Inks seven-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Dishes on game-winning score•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Returning to lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...