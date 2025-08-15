Hunt signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Friday.

Hunt saw action in one NHL game last season with the Wild before he was part of a trade that sent David Jiricek to Minnesota on Nov. 30. The 23-year-old defenseman spent the rest of the regular season with AHL Cleveland, picking up two goals and 12 assists in 48 games. He could see a couple of games at the NHL level in 2025-26, especially if the Blue Jackets run into injury problems on their blue line.