Hunt was scratched for the 16th game in a row in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Hunt's path to playing time is currently blocked, though that could change if the Wild opt to rest some players ahead of the playoffs. The 23-year-old defenseman would otherwise need another blueliner to get hurt to open space for him in the lineup. Hunt has five helpers, 15 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and 19 hits over 29 appearances this season.