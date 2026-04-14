Hunt notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Hunt got into a top-four role with power-play time since the Wild had four regulars on the blue line out of the lineup for either rest or injury management. Hunt can be penciled in to play again Tuesday versus the Ducks in the regular-season finale, but the 23-year-old is unlikely to see much action in the playoffs. He has earned six helpers, 19 shots on net, 21 hits and 41 blocked shots over 31 outings this season.