Hunt recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Hunt played in his second game with the Predators since he was claimed off waivers. Nashville dressed seven defensemen to fit him into the lineup, though it's unclear if the 24-year-old will have a normal path to playing time if the team cuts down to a more traditional lineup. Hunt is likely competing with Nick Perbix and Jayden Struble for third-pairing minutes. Hunt has a helper, 10 shots, 13 blocked shots, eight hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating over 13 outings between Nashville and Minnesota this season.