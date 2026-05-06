Hunt registered an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Hunt's helper was his first career playoff point, coming in his second appearance. The 23-year-old defenseman is filling in for Jonas Brodin (lower body) on the left side of the Wild's blue line, though the team is leaning heavily on what's left of its top four. Hunt picked up six assists, 43 blocked shots, 21 hits and 19 shots on net over 32 regular-season outings.