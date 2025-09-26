Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Facing multi-week absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dumais has been diagnosed with a right hip strain that is expected to sideline him for at least three weeks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Friday.
Dumais hasn't yet participated in training camp, and he's slated to be off the ice until at least mid-October after being diagnosed with a hip strain. He'll presumably return to AHL Cleveland once he's deemed fully healthy.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Back in action•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Activated, reassigned to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Put on injured non-roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Not slated to play Thursday•