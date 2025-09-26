default-cbs-image
Dumais has been diagnosed with a right hip strain that is expected to sideline him for at least three weeks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Friday.

Dumais hasn't yet participated in training camp, and he's slated to be off the ice until at least mid-October after being diagnosed with a hip strain. He'll presumably return to AHL Cleveland once he's deemed fully healthy.

