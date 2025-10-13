Dumais (hip) was activated off non-roster, injured reserve and sent down to AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Injuries limited Dumais to just 21 regular-season appearances for AHL Cleveland last year. Still, when the 21-year-old winger was in the lineup, he contributed plenty offensively with four goals and seven assists. Given his injury history, Dumais will likely have to spend the bulk of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors with the Monsters.