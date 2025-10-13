Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Cleared, reassigned Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dumais (hip) was activated off non-roster, injured reserve and sent down to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Injuries limited Dumais to just 21 regular-season appearances for AHL Cleveland last year. Still, when the 21-year-old winger was in the lineup, he contributed plenty offensively with four goals and seven assists. Given his injury history, Dumais will likely have to spend the bulk of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors with the Monsters.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Added to non-roster list•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Facing multi-week absence•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Back in action•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Activated, reassigned to AHL•