Dumais scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in AHL Cleveland's 4-3 overtime win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Dumais has four points over three contests since returning from a hip injury that had him on the non-roster list to start 2025-26. The Monsters have had a light schedule since he returned to the AHL in mid-October, which has likely helped him ease back in, and he's shown progress each game. The 21-year-old winger figures to spend most of the season with the minor-league team, though a particularly strong run of play could earn him a call-up to Columbus.