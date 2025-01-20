Danforth (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Monday.
Danforth has missed the last 18 games due to a lower-body injury, but it appears as though he'll be back in action on the road against the Islanders on Monday. The 31-year-old has made 25 appearances for the Blue Jackets this year, posting three goals, five assists, 51 hits, 27 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-7 rating while averaging 15:20 of ice time.
