Hofer halted 17 of 18 shots on net in Monday's 2-1 preseason loss to the Stars.

Hofer anchored the Blues for the first 40 minutes of the contest before Georgii Romanov allowed the go-ahead goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Hofer is coming off a season where he claimed the role of top netminder in St. Louis by posting a 24-13-5 record, a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 46 regular-season outings. If Hofer continues to look sharp in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign, he could be in line for his first year north of 50 regular-season appearances.