Hofer will defend home crease in Saturday's home clash against the Hurricanes, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer is currently on a roll, as he's posted a convincing win in three of his last four outings. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder has a 4-2-1 record, a 2.17 GAA and a .921 save percentage across seven appearances. As he continues to show increasingly more flashes of strong play between the pipes, Hofer has been on the fantasy radar more than ever to start the new campaign. However, he'll face a tough test Saturday against Carolina, who rank third in the NHL with 3.92 goals per game this season. While halting the reigning Stanley Cup champs is a tall task, Hofer is a solid fantasy option given his recent success.