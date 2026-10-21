Hofer turned away 32 of 33 shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Hofer was dominant in Tuesday's outing, as he allowed just one even-strength tally to Cole Perfetti early in the third period. The 26-year-old Hofer has been effective across his first six appearances to start the new season, where he has compiled a 3-2-1 record, a shutout, a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage. With his success in 2025-26 and his hot start to the new season, there's no question that he's poised to be the No. 1 netminder in St. Louis for the foreseeable future. With the Blues' defense helping shore things up behind the blue line as well, Hofer is trending towards becoming a low-end No. 1 goalie option in fantasy if he can sustain his current quality of play.