Binnington stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas.

Binnington was staked two a 2-0 lead midway through the first period but the offensive support dried up after that and the Blues were unable to hang on. Binnington has just two wins in his last seven starts (2-3-2) and hasn't held an opponent to fewer than three goals in any of those outings. He'll try to get back on track Tuesday in Anaheim.