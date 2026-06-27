Blues' Luke Schairer: BU commit picked by Blues

Schairer was the 75th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

At 6-foot-3 and nearly 200 pounds, Schairer has ideal size and length for a defenseman. He had some strong showings for Team USA on the international circuit, although his play at times for the NTDP has been a bit more uneven. At his best, Schairer has the speed and individual talent to make creative plays with the puck, but he often tries to do too much and his overall decision making in all three zones needs work. Schairer looks like a multi-year college guy and given he won't arrive at Boston University until the fall of 2027, it's going to be quite a while before the Blues see any potential return on their investment here.