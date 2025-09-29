Lucic (groin) was back at practice Monday. Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters, "He looked really good, looked really sharp. It's good to have him back out there," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Lucic is trying to earn a contract from the Blues while attending camp on a professional tryout, so every missed day due to his groin injury wasn't doing him any favors. Even if the veteran winger does make the Opening Night roster, he still might find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically, especially if Alexei Toropchenko takes the next step in his development.