Lucic will rehab his lower-body injury in St. Louis, and the team will extend his professional tryout agreement in 10-day increments to determine whether he will receive a full contract, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

Lucic hasn't played in the NHL since 2023-24, so he has an uphill battle to secure a roster spot on a deep Blues team. Even if he does, the 37-year-old forward will more than likely not provide much in the way of fantasy value.