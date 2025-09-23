Lucic couldn't finish practice Tuesday and is questionable to be on the ice Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Lucic is in camp with the Blues on a PTO, so missing any time certainly isn't going to help his cause. Still, the winger's injury doesn't sound serious, and he could be ready in time to face the Blackhawks in Saturday's preseason matchup. If Lucic does make the team, it figures to be in a bottom-six role, though he could move up the lineup if there are injuries among the forward group.