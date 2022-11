Greiss made 33 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers on Saturday.

He and the Blues wobbled out of the gate and the Panthers went up 3-0 by 8:47 of the first on goals by Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe. And the kitties led 4-1 until the 8:16 mark of the third when Greiss's teammates mustered a three-goal comeback to force overtime and ultimately get him the victory. He's now won two straight games.