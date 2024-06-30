Katchouk did not receive a qualifying offer from Ottawa and will become an unrestricted free agent Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Katchouk has bounced around a bit since reaching the NHL level; he's played for three teams in the last three seasons. Last year, he totaled 13 points in 59 games with Chicago and Ottawa. He's scored 36 points in 176 career NHL appearances.