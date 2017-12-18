Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston relays that the Bruins are slated to roll out the same forwards Monday night against Columbus as they did in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers. Bjork was a healthy scratch for that contest.

The Bruins have been getting healthier as a group up front and with Ryan Spooner back in the mix, Bjork is the odd man out in the short term. Since returning from IR after missing seven contests with a suspected concussion, Bjork's production has stalled, as he's logged just one goal and no helpers over his last six games played. The Bruins are hoping that a spell in the press box will help Bjork engineer a bit of a re-boot upon his return to the mix. When he's on, the 21-year-old's wheels and puck skills are assets to the Boston attack and we suspect that the Notre Dame product will be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

