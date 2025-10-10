Minten scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Minten played the hero to help the Bruins begin the year 2-0-0. He won a puck battle in the defensive zone and initiated a 2-on-1 rush, keeping the shot for himself to score the game-winner at 2:12 of overtime. The 21-year-old made the Bruins out of camp and has started the year as the third-line center. In addition to the goal, he has three shots, six hits and two blocked shots over two contests.