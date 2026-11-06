Minten scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Minten snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. That matches his longest slump of the season, though it didn't cost him much ice time until he saw just 13:54 in Thursday's win. That's the first time he's been under 14 minutes all season. The 22-year-old center has six goals, five assists, 34 shots on net, 18 hits, 11 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 17 appearances. As long as he's able to stay in a top-six role, Minten has all-around appeal in fantasy.