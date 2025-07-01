Jeannot (groin) signed a five-year, $17 million contract with Boston on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Jeannot missed the final 12 games of the regular season and all six of the Kings' playoff outings due to a groin injury, but he should be ready for training camp. He had seven goals, 13 points, 89 PIM and 211 hits in 67 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Jeannot will be a physical presence in Boston's bottom six.