Virtanen (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Wild, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Virtanen missed two games with the injury, but appears set to return to action Tuesday. Virtanen had a career-high 36 points in 69 contests during the regular season. It's unclear who will come out of the lineup to make room for the 23-year-old winger, but head coach Travis Green indicated there are some minor bumps among some of his players.