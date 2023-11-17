Per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network, Kuznetsov is missing practice Friday due to an illness.
Kuznetsov has two goals and an assist in his last three games, giving him three goals and eight points in 14 contests this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time and his status for Saturday's tilt versus Columbus is up in the air.
