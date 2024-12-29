Lapierre was sent down to AHL Hershey on Sunday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Lapierre has appeared in 27 games with the Caps this year, totaling eight assists, though it appears he'll be the odd man out when Lars Eller (illness) returns. Lapierre had served as a healthy scratch in Washington's last four contests.
