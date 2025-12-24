Capitals' Hendrix Lapierre: Ends slump with helper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lapierre notched an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.
Lapierre recently missed two games -- one due to an illness, the other a healthy scratch. That scratch was likely a long time coming, as his assist Tuesday ended an 11-game point drought. The 23-year-old remains in a fourth-line role when he plays, and he's at six helpers, 26 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating through 34 appearances, down from eight assists in 27 regular-season games a year ago.
