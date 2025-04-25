Siegenthaler (lower body) has been activated from long-term injured reserve and is expected to play in Friday's Game 3 versus the Hurricanes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Siegenthaler is projected to suit up on the third pairing after missing 29 games due to the injury. He'll provide a bit of relief for a blue line that has lost Luke Hughes (upper body) and Brenden Dillon (lower body) to injuries already in the first round.