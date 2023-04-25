Siegenthaler tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Siegenthaler set up Jack Hughes' breakaway goal early in the first period before beating scoring the eventual game-winning goal in the third, beating Igor Shesterkin with a wrister. Siegenthaler returned to a top-pairing role alongside Dougie Hamilton after serving as a healthy scratch in Game 2. He now has his first two points in the playoffs after tallying four goals and 17 assists in 80 regular-season contests.