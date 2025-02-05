Now Playing

Siegenthaler (undisclosed) will miss time after sustaining an injury in Tuesday's game versus the Penguins.

This update indicates Siegenthaler can likely be ruled out through the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 27-year-old defenseman has been a stalwart in his own zone this season. The Devils will need another defenseman on the roster to cover for Siegenthaler's absence.

