MacDermid logged a season-high four hits in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

MacDermid has a short-term path to playing time while Stefan Noesen (illness) and Erik Haula (ankle) are out. Even if he continues to suit up, MacDermid will have extremely limited minutes on the fourth line -- his 6:36 of ice time Tuesday was his fourth-highest total of the season. He doesn't have a point this season while adding five shots on net, 29 hits and 19 PIM across 17 appearances.