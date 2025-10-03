Noesen (groin) is practicing with the Devils in a regular jersey Friday, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Noesen aggravated a groin injury in the offseason and was expected to miss a couple of weeks of the regular season, but the veteran winger could return in time for Opening Night on Oct. 9 in Carolina. Noesen posted 22 goals, 19 assists, 165 shots on goal and 152 hits across 78 regular-season contests in 2024-25.