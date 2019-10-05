Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Assist in Jersey debut

Simmonds dished out an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to Winnipeg.

Simmonds didn't take long to make an impact with his new club, assisting on the first of Blake Coleman's two goals. The physical winger also skated 2:37 on the power play, just 13 seconds behind the team-high total shared by Taylor Hall, Travis Zajac and P.K. Subban.