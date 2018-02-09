Devils' Will Butcher: Struggling despite power-play time
Butcher skated a team-high 1:58 on the power play among his 19:28 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Calgary, but he failed to fire a shot on goal while finishing with a minus-1 rating.
Butcher's fallen off after a blistering start, as he has just 11 points without a goal in his last 30 games after opening his career with 18 points in his first 23 appearances. The 23-year-old defenseman still ranks second on his team behind only Taylor Hall with 16 power-play points, so Butcher should continue to get plenty of run in extra-man situations.
